Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,421,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,556,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,840,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,702.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,704.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,565.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,894.02 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $36.69 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

