Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $84.90 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

