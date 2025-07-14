Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $367.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.45.

ZBRA opened at $327.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.83.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

