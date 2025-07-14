Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 63 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $223.37 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.88.

Get Our Latest Report on WDAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This trade represents a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,554 shares of company stock valued at $79,097,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

