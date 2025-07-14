Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,347,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245,619 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $69,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $392,497,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,185 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,480,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,350,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

