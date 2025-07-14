BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,385 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 1.8% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $110,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $4,172,628 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

View Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.