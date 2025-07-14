TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 3,293 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $98,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $91.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

