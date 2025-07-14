TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Nice worth $48,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,808,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,485,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,465,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nice by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 606,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after acquiring an additional 296,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,843,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice Stock Down 5.0%

NICE stock opened at $154.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.19. Nice has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nice

Nice Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.