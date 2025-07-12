Mathes Company Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.5%

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

