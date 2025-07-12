ADENTRA Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:ADEN)

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th.

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADEN opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADEN. National Bankshares cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on ADENTRA and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.