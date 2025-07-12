FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires New Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Rational Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

TEAM stock opened at $187.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.96 and its 200 day moving average is $234.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 444,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,796,508.60. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 444,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,796,508.60. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,631 shares of company stock valued at $87,606,665. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

