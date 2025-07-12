Promising Leisure Stocks To Consider – July 11th

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, WNS, Airbnb, Norwegian Cruise Line, Apollo Global Management, and VICI Properties are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around leisure, travel and recreational activities. They encompass sectors such as hotels, resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos and other entertainment and wellness venues. Investors often watch leisure stocks to gauge consumer discretionary spending and broader trends in tourism and recreation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,839. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $342.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,241,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,230,953. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $74.77. 1,939,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,203. WNS has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $135.87. 1,038,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,625. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $22.86. 5,213,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,944,284. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $147.73. 653,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,837. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $33.40. 2,212,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,927. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

