Forum Private Client Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 60,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,534,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,371,000 after purchasing an additional 287,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

