Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) & EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Financial Analysis

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EMCOR Group and Dycom Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCOR Group 7.00% 37.12% 14.01% Dycom Industries 4.81% 20.04% 8.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMCOR Group and Dycom Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCOR Group $14.57 billion 1.70 $1.01 billion $22.63 24.50 Dycom Industries $4.70 billion 1.55 $233.41 million $7.89 31.98

EMCOR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dycom Industries. EMCOR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dycom Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of EMCOR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of EMCOR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EMCOR Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EMCOR Group and Dycom Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCOR Group 1 1 8 1 2.82 Dycom Industries 0 0 7 1 3.13

EMCOR Group presently has a consensus price target of $532.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.06%. Dycom Industries has a consensus price target of $245.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.90%. Given Dycom Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than EMCOR Group.

Summary

EMCOR Group beats Dycom Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services. The company also provides building services that covers commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; facility management, maintenance, and services; energy efficiency retrofit services; military base operations support services; services for indoor air quality; floor care and janitorial services; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal services; vendor management and call center services; installation and support for building systems; program development, management, and maintenance for energy systems; technical consulting and diagnostic services; infrastructure and building projects; modification and retrofit projects; and other building services, including reception, security, and catering services. In addition, it offers refinery turnaround planning and engineering; welding; overhaul and maintenance; instrumentation and electrical; and renewable energy services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel. It also provides construction, maintenance, and installation services for telephone companies and cable multiple system operators, such as placement and splicing of copper, fiber, and coaxial cables; tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; underground facility locating services comprising locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines; installation and maintenance of customer premise equipment, including digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators; and construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

