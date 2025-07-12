Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 5,298 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

