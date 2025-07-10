Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%
VOOG stock opened at $400.01 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $400.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.40.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
