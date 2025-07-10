Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VOOG stock opened at $400.01 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $400.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.