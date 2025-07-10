ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.