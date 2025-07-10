Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $406,000 in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOUN. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SoundHound AI by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $744,400.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 637,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,561.60. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,289 shares of company stock worth $9,247,847. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.5%

SoundHound AI stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 184.34%. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

