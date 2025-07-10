Peapod Lane Capital LLC Invests $519,000 in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 0.1%

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.08 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.