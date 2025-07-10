Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 25.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:POR opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 73.94%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

