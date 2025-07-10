Rogco LP Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rogco LP cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Paychex by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 51,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.11.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7%

PAYX stock opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

