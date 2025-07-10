True Vision MN LLC Buys Shares of 2,388 Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $176.79 on Thursday. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $17,344,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,876,000. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

