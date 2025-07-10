MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 764.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,012,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,765,000 after buying an additional 767,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $38,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silgan by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,670,000 after buying an additional 656,923 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,257,000 after buying an additional 584,840 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $55.48 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

