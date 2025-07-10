iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.88. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

