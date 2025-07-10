MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Head to Head Survey

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGIC Investment and Lemonade”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 5.23 $762.99 million $3.01 8.83 Lemonade $558.60 million 5.51 -$202.20 million ($3.04) -13.82

Profitability

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGIC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MGIC Investment and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment 63.49% 14.96% 11.80% Lemonade -38.90% -36.72% -12.00%

Risk and Volatility

MGIC Investment has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MGIC Investment and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment 1 5 2 0 2.13 Lemonade 4 1 1 0 1.50

MGIC Investment presently has a consensus price target of $26.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1.07%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 28.21%. Given MGIC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Lemonade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Lemonade on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

