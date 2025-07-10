Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $134.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

