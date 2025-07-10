Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

