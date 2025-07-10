Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Increased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 88,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Incyte by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 214.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Incyte

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $743,039.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,553.60. The trade was a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,323.15. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.