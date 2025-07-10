Forza Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,207,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,303,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

