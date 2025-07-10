Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys 717 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,151,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,756 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,566,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $299.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

