Significant Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 12.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in Campbell’s by 67.5% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell's Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus cut Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Campbell's Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

