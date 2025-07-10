Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Bank of America

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 23.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 116.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 17.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 25.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

