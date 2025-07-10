First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

