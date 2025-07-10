MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

