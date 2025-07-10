CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,971,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,923,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 471,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,792,000 after purchasing an additional 411,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $14,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.66. CNX Resources Corporation. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

