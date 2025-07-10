Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.27. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 42.85%.

RCMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

