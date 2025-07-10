Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Stock Position Raised by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,433,000 after buying an additional 1,274,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after buying an additional 758,018 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,430,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after buying an additional 144,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,987,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

