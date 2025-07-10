Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Intel’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.