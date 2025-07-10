Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $10.17 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 350,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,384,000. Finally, Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,916,000.

SPBO opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

