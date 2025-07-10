Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $74.11.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.
Insider Activity at Kroger
In other news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
