Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $287.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $288.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

