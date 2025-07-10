Hourglass Capital LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $490.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.