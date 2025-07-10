Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $490.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

