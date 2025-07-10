TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,641 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

