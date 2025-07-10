Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.36.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $13,331,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,023.44. The trade was a 90.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $1,758,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $540,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $221.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.