Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Waste Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $226.19 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

