POM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 35,430 Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX)

POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Simplify Bond Bull ETF comprises about 2.2% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. POM Investment Strategies LLC owned 1.20% of Simplify Bond Bull ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the first quarter worth $12,479,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the first quarter worth $496,000. WJ Interests LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,701,000.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Price Performance

Simplify Bond Bull ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Simplify Bond Bull ETF has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $60.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

About Simplify Bond Bull ETF

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities.

