263,872 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,231.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

