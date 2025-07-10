Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.