Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,511 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $9,068,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 228,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 6.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Down 1.0%

G stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.